Covid vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness: Govt

For those who contracted Covid-19, vaccination will be deferred by three months after recovery from the illness, the government said on Wednesday. The guidance comes after the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for covid-19 (NEGVAC) shared fresh recommendations regarding covid-19 vaccination with the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

These recommendations have been based on the evolving situation of the covid-19 pandemic and emerging global scientific evidence and experience, the union health ministry said adding that it has accepted these recommendations.

The union health ministry has also communicated the recommendations to the States and UTs.

Deferring the covid-19 vaccination will also be done for covid-19 patients who have been given anti-SARS-CoV2 monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma. For these patients covid-19 vaccination to be deferred by 3 months from the date of discharge from the hospital.

“Individuals who have received at least the 1st dose and got covid-19 infection before completion of the dosing schedule, the second dose should be deferred by three months after clinical recovery from covid-19 illness. Persons with any other serious general illness requiring hospitalization or ICU care should also wait for 4-8 weeks before getting the covid-19 vaccine, the government said in a statement.

The government also issued guidance for blood donation and lactating women. “An individual can donate blood after 14 days of either receipt of covid-19 vaccine or testing RT-PCR negative, if suffering from covid-19 disease. “Covid-19 vaccination is recommended for all lactating women. There is no requirement for screening of the vaccine recipients by rapid antigen test (RAT) prior to covid-19 vaccination," the union health ministry said.

Regarding covid-19 Vaccination of pregnant women, the matter is under discussion and further deliberation by the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), the government said.

The Union Health Ministry has written to States and UTs to direct the concerned officials to take note of these recommendations and undertake necessary action for their effective implementation. States have been advised to ensure effective dissemination of the information to service provides as well as the general public, through use of all channels of information and communication in the local languages. States have also been advised to undertake training of the vaccination staff at all levels.

Meanwhile, the union Health Ministry has again written to the States and UTs on allocation of covid-19 vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) during May 2021 and during first fortnight of June 2021 from the government of India channel (which is available free of cost), and availability of Vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) that can be procured directly by States and Private Hospitals during months of May and June 2021. This advance visibility will enable better and more effective planning by the States, the ministry said.

According to the advance visibility provided by government of India to States/UTs, a total of 5, 86, 29,000 doses will be provided free of cost by Govt of India to States from 1st May 2021 to 15th June 2021. In addition, as per information received from vaccine manufacturers, a total of 4 crore, 87 lakh and 55 thousand doses will also be available till end of June 2021 for direct procurement by States/UTs. The States and UTs have been advised to direct the concerned officials to prepare advance plan for administration of COVID-19 vaccine till 15th of June 2021.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!