Covid vaccination to be deferred by 3 months after recovery from illness: Govt

Meanwhile, the union Health Ministry has again written to the States and UTs on allocation of covid-19 vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) during May 2021 and during first fortnight of June 2021 from the government of India channel (which is available free of cost), and availability of Vaccine doses (for both Covishield and Covaxin) that can be procured directly by States and Private Hospitals during months of May and June 2021. This advance visibility will enable better and more effective planning by the States, the ministry said.