Covid vaccination to be done on all days this month. Check out govt's new order

Coronavirus vaccinations will be done throughout the month till 30 April, including on gazetted holidays, at all public and private Covid inoculation centres, the Union Health Ministry said today. The Centre has written to all States and Union Territories today and asked them to make necessary arrangements to provide COVID vaccination in these covid vaccination centres on all days of the month including gazetted holidays during April 2021, the ministry said.

Starting today, the government has opened up the COVID-19 vaccination to include everybody above 45 years of age. In India, the countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first, and then frontline workers (FLWs) from February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced on March 1 to cover people above 60 and those in the age group of 45-59 but with specified co-morbid conditions.

According to latest data, more than 6.5 crore vaccines have been administered in India so far.

Data also showed that 72,330 new coronavirus cases were reported in past 24 hours in India, the highest since mid-October. Deaths from coronavirus complications rose to 1.6 lakh.

India's overall caseload stood at 1.22 crore, making it the third worst affected globally, behind the United States and Brazil. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

