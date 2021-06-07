Subscribe
Covid vaccination: UDID now acceptable as Photo ID for Co-WIN 2.0 registration

Covid vaccination: UDID now acceptable as Photo ID for Co-WIN 2.0 registration

A health worker registering a person on the CoWin app for Covid-19 vaccination.
1 min read . 04:22 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • As per the guidance note for Co-WIN 2.0 issued on 2 March, seven prescribed Photo IDs were specified and prescribed for the verification of beneficiaries prior to their vaccination

For ensuring a smooth and effective Covid-19 vaccination drive, the Central Government has written to the states and UTs on Monday to include the Unique Disability Identification (UDID) Card as a Photo ID while registering on Co-WIN 2.0 platform.

Aiming to help disabled persons in accessing Covid-19 vaccination, the union health ministry said in a statement, "Therefore, with a view to further facilitate access to vaccination for persons with disability, it has been decided to include the UDID in the list of prescribed Photo ID document for covid-19 vaccination."

"The necessary provisions for same are being made and would be available in Co-WIN shortly," it added.

As per the guidance note for Co-WIN 2.0 issued on 2 March, seven prescribed Photo IDs were specified and prescribed for the verification of beneficiaries prior to their vaccination.

In the letter written to the states and UTs, the Union Health Ministry has stated that the UDID card, issued to persons with disability by the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, has all the necessary features such as the name, year of birth, gender and photograph of the person, and meets the criteria for use of identification in Covid-19 vaccination.

The Union Health Ministry has also advised the states and UTs to widely publicise the use of the UDID card as a permissible photo ID for accessing the Covid-19 vaccination.

The UDID card for a person with a disability, a project of the Centre's Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, is being implemented with a view to creating a national database for persons with disabilities (PwDs) as well as issuing them UDID cards to encourage transparency and ease of delivering the government benefits to them.

