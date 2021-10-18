As many as 79,74,435 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Monda across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 98 crore (98,60,00,264), said the Union health ministry.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya confirmed had earlier in the day confirmed the development in a tweet.

“98 crores done. India is quickly making its way to the Covid-19 vaccine century! Just two more steps to go," he wrote.

Cumulatively, 39,55,79,142 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 11,38,25,359 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 16,83,81,389 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 8,70,47,204 have got both doses.

As on day-276 of the vaccination drive, a total of 33,26,503 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 46,47,932 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

This comes as India is on the cusp of achieving the 100 crore milestone in its vaccination drive this week.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed confidence that India's vaccination programme will prove to be most effective in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic and said that everyone's participation in this is crucial.

He made the comments while congratulating the people of Uttarakhand following Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's tweet that the state had administered the first dose of vaccine to all eligible persons.

"Many congratulations to the people of Devbhoomi. This achievement of Uttarakhand is very important in the country's fight against Covid. I am confident that our vaccination campaign is going to be the most effective in fighting the global pandemic and people's participation is crucial in this," PM Modi tweeted.

देवभूमि के लोगों को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। कोविड के खिलाफ देश की लड़ाई में उत्तराखंड की यह उपलब्धि अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है। मुझे विश्वास है कि वैश्विक महामारी से लड़ने में हमारा वैक्सीनेशन अभियान सबसे अधिक प्रभावी साबित होने वाला है और इसमें जन-जन की भागीदारी अहम है। https://t.co/FdfkPWr6dC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2021

Taking to Twitter after Uttarakhand achieved the historic feat, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote: "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttarakhand has become the state to administer first dose of Covid vaccine to all eligible beneficiaries in the state. Congratulations to all the people of the state. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine."

