As many as 62,86,379 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 89.67 crore (89,67,51,334), said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 36,32,00,842 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 8,49,70,800 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

In the age group 45-59, a total of 16,02,17,234 people have received their first dose of vaccine so far and 7,74,50,693 have got both the doses.

As on day-259 of the vaccination drive, a total of 34,82,064 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 28,04,315 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

Vaccine supply

The Centre has received over 65.25 crore Covishield doses from Serum Institute of India and 9.1 crore doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech till 19 September, according to official documents.

SII has supplied 20.29 lakh doses of Covishield to the Union ministry of health in September as committed in August by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Government and Regulatory Affairs at the Pune-based firm.

The company has informed the government that it will be able to supply around 22 crore doses of Covishield in October.

The Centre has announced resuming the export of surplus vaccines in the fourth quarter of this fiscal under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme to meet its commitment to the Covax global pool, official sources said.

As per Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, the government will receive over 30 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines in October and over 100 crore doses in the upcoming quarter from October-December.

