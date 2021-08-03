Covid vaccination update: Over 48 crore jabs administered in India so far

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The ministry said 29,43,889 people in the 18-44 age group were given the first dose and 3,87,076 in this category were given the second dose.
Cumulatively, 16,34,85,422 people in this category across 37 states and Union Territories have received their first dose and a total 98,23,204 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Five states-- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the ministry said.
As of day-200 of the vaccination drive (3 August), a total of 51,51,891 vaccine doses were given.
The ministry said 40,41,132 beneficiaries were given the first dose and 11,10,759 beneficiaries received the second dose.