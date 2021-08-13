As many as 55,91,675 vaccine doses were administered across India on Friday until 7 pm, the Union health ministry said in a statement.

Of the total, 30,31,275 people in the 18-44 age group received their first anti-Covid jabs, while 4,92,283 people got their second dose. Cumulatively, 19,12,12,891 people in the category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 1,44,57,719 have been given both the doses.

On the whole, India has crossed the 53 crore-mark in its inoculation drive.

Five states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group, the health ministry said.

Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the 18-44 age group with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

As on day 210 of the vaccination drive, a total 55,91,675 vaccine doses were given.

The ministry said 43,63,276 beneficiaries were vaccinated for thethefirst dose and 12,28,399 beneficiaries received second dose of the vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.