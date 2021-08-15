2 min read.Updated: 15 Aug 2021, 04:03 PM ISTLivemint
The central government has provided 56,76,14,390 Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. Further, 5,00,240 more doses are in the pipeline.
“The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," the ministry said.
Of the total vaccines administered, the total consumption including wastages is 54,02,53,875 doses. A total of 3,03,90,091 unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and private hospitals, said the ministry.
This comes as the new universalised phase of theCovid-19 vaccination drive commenced on 21 June. “The drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," as per Centre.
The government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines for free of cost, it said.
PM's address on vaccinations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India takes pride in having the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme and more than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine doses.
In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors, paramedical staff among others.