The central government has provided 56,76,14,390 Covid-19 vaccine doses to states and union territories so far, said the Union health ministry on Sunday. Further, 5,00,240 more doses are in the pipeline.

“The Union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of Covid-19 vaccination throughout the country," the ministry said.

Of the total vaccines administered, the total consumption including wastages is 54,02,53,875 doses. A total of 3,03,90,091 unutilised Covid vaccine doses are still available with the states and private hospitals, said the ministry.

This comes as the new universalised phase of theCovid-19 vaccination drive commenced on 21 June. “The drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain," as per Centre.

The government has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them Covid vaccines for free of cost, it said.

PM's address on vaccinations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that India takes pride in having the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme and more than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine doses.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, the prime minister spoke of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors, paramedical staff among others.

He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.

"We can say with pride that the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said.

Modi said had India not developed its own vaccine, its supply from outside would have been uncertain.

"The period of coronavirus pandemic presented a big challenge in front of our country and the entire human race in the world.

"The people of India exercised restraint and fought the pandemic with a lot of patience. We had many challenges. But in every field, we countrymen have worked at an extraordinary pace.

"It is the result of the strength of our scientists, our entrepreneurs that today we do not have to depend on any other country for Covid-19 vaccine," Modi said.

