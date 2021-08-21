Over 43 lakh anti-Covid vaccines were administered on Saturday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 58 crore, said the Union health ministry.

Of the total, 27,77,409 were given the first dose, and 16,15,350 got their second dose during the day. As many as 20,88,547 people among the total, who were given the first dose, are in the 18-44 age group.

Cumulatively, 21,60,58,123 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 1,92,54,925 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-218 of the vaccination drive, a total of 43,92,759 vaccine doses were given. As many as 27,77,409 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 16,15,350 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

Eight states-- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu -- have administered more than one crore cumulative doses of Covid-19 vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

Second dose

The central government said earlier this week that over 3.86 crore people did not get their second dose of anti-Covid vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- within the stipulated period of time.

The Covid-19 vaccine administration cell of the Union health ministry said it is recommended the second dose of Covishield be taken within 84-112 days after the first, while in the case of Covaxin the gap should be between 28-42 days.

"The total number of vaccinees (beneficiaries) who got their first dose of Covishield Vaccine but did not get their second dose within the stipulated period of time as prescribed by the Govt of India as per the Due Report of Co-WIN portal is 3,40,72,993 (data as on 17th August 2021)," the response said.

It further said the total number of beneficiaries who got their first dose of Covaxin but did not get their second within the stipulated period of time as prescribed by the government as per the due report of in Co-WIN portal is 46,78,406 (data as on 17th August 2021).

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.