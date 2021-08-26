Over 68 lakh anti-Covid vaccines were administered on Thursday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 61 crore, said the Union health ministry.

Cumulatively, 23,18,95,731 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 2,33,74,357 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

As of day-223 of the vaccination drive, a total of 67,87,305 vaccine doses were given. As many as 46,88,114 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 20,99,191 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 7 pm.

This comes even as the central government said on Thursday that no report of Covid-19 vaccine shortage has been received from states and Union Territories in the past two to three weeks and the present situation is "satisfactory".

Responding to a question at a press conference, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said states and UTs have been asked to increase the pace of their vaccination drives.

"In the past two-three weeks, no such report from any state has been received. We give daily reports of unutilised and balanced vaccine doses and in the past two three weeks the balance unutilised vaccine doses quantity has not gone below 2.5 crore so we believe that the present situation is satisfactory," he said.

"We have repeatedly told states and UTs that vaccination pace must be increased. We had a meeting with states on the matter just yesterday and results are also being seen that 80 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours and even today, 47 lakh doses were administered," Bhushan said.

On reports that the second dose was missed by over three crore people, he said a range of periods have been given for people to take this dose.

"We have given a range during which a person can get vaccinated. When you cross the outer limit of that range then it becomes absolutely imperative that prior to crossing that outer limit you are administered the second dose," he said.

