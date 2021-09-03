As many as 51,88,894 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 67.65 crore, said the Union health ministry.

Of the total, 34,81,898 were given the first dose, and 17,06,996 got their second dose during the day. As many as 25,52,650 people among the total, who were given the first dose, are in the 18-44 age group.

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,352 fresh Covid-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed a majority of cases by mounting 32,097 new cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. Here, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.

The total number of cases in the country jumped to 3,29,03,289 including 3,99,778 active cases. Active cases account for 1.22% of the total cases.

As of now, the total recoveries from this virus in the country escalated to 3,20,63,616 including the fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Following this, the overall recovery rate is currently at 97.45%.

In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66% that is less than 3% for the last 70 days. The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.72% in the country.

