Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccination update: Over 67.65 crore doses administered in India so far

Covid vaccination update: Over 67.65 crore doses administered in India so far

Premium
A health worker inoculates a woman with a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
1 min read . 09:29 PM IST Livemint

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive

As many as 51,88,894 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 67.65 crore, said the Union health ministry.

As many as 51,88,894 anti-Covid vaccines were administered till 7 pm on Friday across the country, taking the total vaccination count to above 67.65 crore, said the Union health ministry.

Of the total, 34,81,898 were given the first dose, and 17,06,996 got their second dose during the day. As many as 25,52,650 people among the total, who were given the first dose, are in the 18-44 age group.

Of the total, 34,81,898 were given the first dose, and 17,06,996 got their second dose during the day. As many as 25,52,650 people among the total, who were given the first dose, are in the 18-44 age group.

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Cumulatively, 26,66,03,686 persons in the 18-44 category across all states and union territories have received their first dose and a total of 3,20,41,597 have received their second dose since the start of phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,352 fresh Covid-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Meanwhile, India reported 45,352 fresh Covid-19 infections, 34,791 recoveries and 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Friday.

Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed a majority of cases by mounting 32,097 new cases yesterday.

Of the fresh cases, Kerala contributed a majority of cases by mounting 32,097 new cases yesterday.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. Here, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.

The total death toll in the country reached 4,39,895. Here, of the 366 fatalities in the last 24 hours, Kerala logged 188 deaths, Maharashtra logged 55 cases and the remaining 123 fatalities are from the rest of the states.

The total number of cases in the country jumped to 3,29,03,289 including 3,99,778 active cases. Active cases account for 1.22% of the total cases.

The total number of cases in the country jumped to 3,29,03,289 including 3,99,778 active cases. Active cases account for 1.22% of the total cases.

As of now, the total recoveries from this virus in the country escalated to 3,20,63,616 including the fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Following this, the overall recovery rate is currently at 97.45%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

As of now, the total recoveries from this virus in the country escalated to 3,20,63,616 including the fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours. Following this, the overall recovery rate is currently at 97.45%.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66% that is less than 3% for the last 70 days. The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.72% in the country.

In this, the weekly positivity rate is now at 2.66% that is less than 3% for the last 70 days. The daily positivity rate is also reported to be at 2.72% in the country.

 

 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!