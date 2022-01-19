Covid vaccination: Young, youthful India is showing the way, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared his appreciation to the youngsters in the country in the 15-18 age group for showing enthusiasm in getting vaccinated against Covid-19.

With over half of youngsters in the 15-18 age group having received their first dose of Covid vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that young and youthful India is showing the way.

PM Modi tweeted, "Young and youthful India showing the way! This is encouraging news. Let us keep the momentum. It is important to vaccinate and observe all Covid-19 related protocols. Together, we will fight this pandemic."

Pm Modi further stressed on the fact that it was important to observe all Covid-19 related protocols.

His tweet was in response to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's tweet on Tuesday which said it was a "big day" for India's fight against the pandemic as over 50% of youngsters between 15 and 18 years have received their first dose of vaccine.

On Tuesday, Mandaviya informed that over 50% of children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the country, since January 3 when vaccination drive for the age group commenced."Big day for India's fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India. Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

"Amazing enthusiasm among young India for Covid-19 vaccination over 3.5 crore children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, since January 3. Congratulations to all my young friends who have got vaccinated," the health minister tweeted.

India has inoculated over 3.5 crore first doses of the Covaxin vaccine to children in the age group of 15-18 years, it is expected that the first phase of the vaccination drive for this age group will be completed by the end of this month.

The country began vaccinating children between the age of 15-18 years from January 3, 2022, onwards, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi made the announcement on December 25 last year.

