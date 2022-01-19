Covid vaccination: Young, youthful India is showing the way, says PM Modi

On Tuesday, Mandaviya informed that over 50% of children between the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far in the country, since January 3 when vaccination drive for the age group commenced."Big day for India's fight against Covid-19! Over 50% of our youngesters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Well done, my Young Friends! Your enthusiasm for vaccination is inspiring people all over India. Sabko Vaccine Muft Vaccine," Mandaviya tweeted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}