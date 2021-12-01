New Delhi: India’s vaccination drive against Covid-19 has crossed 124.10 crore jabs, the government said on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, “With the administration of 80,98,716 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 124.10 Cr (1,24,10,86,850) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,28,94,826 sessions."

“Sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs continue the trend of less than 50,000 Daily New Cases that is being reported for 157 consecutive days now. 8,954 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours," the statement added.

This comes in the backdrop of the emergence of the Omicron variant that poses a “very high" risk of infection, according to the World Health Organization.

“India’s Active Caseload is less than a lakh after 547 days; presently stands at 99,023. Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the statement said and added, “While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 17 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.81%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 58 days and below 3% for 93 consecutive days now."

The central government on Tuesday extended the enforcement of nationwide covid-19 containment measures until 31 December, as concerns rose over the emergence of the Omicron coronavirus mutant in some countries.

