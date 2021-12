“India’s Active Caseload is less than a lakh after 547 days; presently stands at 99,023. Active cases constitute 0.29% of the country's total Positive Cases, which is lowest since March 2020," the statement said and added, “While testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly Positivity Rate at 0.84% remains less than 1% for the last 17 days now. The Daily Positivity rate reported to be0.81%. The daily Positivity rate has remained below2% for last 58 days and below 3% for 93 consecutive days now."