The Centre has advised states to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against COVID19; if the beneficiary is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, the COVID19 vaccine is not to be given. Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for the 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines.