The vaccine to be administered for this age group would be Biological E-led Corbevax.
Corbevax will have 2 doses with an interval of 28 days for the 12-14 years cohort. While Covaxin is currently available for the 14-18 years age group.
Covid vaccination for all in the age group of 12-14 years is available from today onward at all Government COVID Vaccination Centers free of cost. The vaccination for the 12-14 years cohort will begin from 9 am today. The vaccine to be administered for this age group would be Biological E-led Corbevax.
This was reiterated by Union Health Secretary, Rajesh Bhushan in a meeting through video conference (VC) with all States and UTs on Tuesday.
COVID19 vaccination for 12-13 yr and 13-14 yr age groups would be for those born in 2008, 2009, and 2010. i.e. those who are already above 12 years of age from March 16, 2022.
Corbevax will have 2 doses with an interval of 28 days for the 12-14 years cohort. While Covaxin is currently available for the 14-18 years age group.
The Centre has advised states to ensure that only those who have attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination are vaccinated against COVID19; if the beneficiary is registered but has not attained the age of 12 years on the date of vaccination, the COVID19 vaccine is not to be given. Vaccinators and vaccination teams need to be trained to ensure that particularly for the 12-14 years age group there is no mixing of vaccines.
Further, states are directed to organize dedicated vaccination sessions through earmarked COVID-19 Vaccination Centers for vaccination of 12-14 years' age-group to avoid mixing with other vaccines.
The Centre informed States/UTs that at present the age of beneficiary in CoWIN is being filtered based on Year of Birth. The responsibility for verification of age (12 years) will be with the vaccinator/verifier at the time of vaccination for the first few days as the provision for recording the exact Date of Birth in Co-WIN portal is under process. Once implemented, the system, by default, will not allow the registration of beneficiaries who are not of the recommended age.
Additionally, the government has also announced that all above 60 years of age are now eligible for Precaution Dose from tomorrow, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The Precaution Dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after 9 months (36 weeks) after the date of the second vaccination. Detailed instructions and Operational Guidelines have been sent to States and UTs in this regard.
Under the guidelines, the Centre took note of underscoring the slow pace of vaccination among the vulnerable groups and urged States to ensure that all those above 60 years of age are covered with both doses of COVID19 vaccine. Regular reviews are to be conducted at District & Block levels to ensure coverage of eligible beneficiaries.
Also, states were advised to ensure judicious utilization of available COVID19 vaccines. As per earlier guidelines, States can replace those that are due for expiry and also replace them from one district within the State to another to ensure that vaccines are not wasted.
Approximately 7.11 crore children are expected to be vaccinated between the 12-14 age group.
How to register?
You can open the Co-WIN portal using the link www.cowin.gov.in and click on the “Register/Sign In" tab to register for COVID-19 vaccination and follow the steps thereafter.
You will be asked to enter your valid mobile number. Thereafter a 'Get OTP' option will be available for you. Upon requesting an OTP, you will receive a one-time password on your mobile number. Feed the OTP in the required box on the portal and hit 'verify'.
Thereafter, you will be directed to the 'Register for vaccination' page. Enter required details and click on 'register' after that. Lastly, a confirmation message for successful registration will be sent to you.
However, online registration is not mandatory for vaccination. It needs to be noted that vaccination centers provide for a limited number of on-spot registration slots every day. Beneficiaries can register online or walk into vaccination centers where the vaccination team staff can register a beneficiary. Generally, all beneficiaries are recommended to register online and schedule vaccination in advance for a hassle-free vaccination experience.
