1 min read.Updated: 09 Sep 2021, 05:40 PM ISTLivemint
One vaccine dose alone against Covid-19 is 96.6% effective in preventing deaths in India, and two shots are 97.5% effective, the Union Health Ministry has said
The Centre today said that 58% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in India crossed 72 crore.
One vaccine dose alone against Covid-19 is 96.6% effective in preventing deaths in India, and two shots are 97.5% effective, the Union Health Ministry has said after analysing data between April and August.