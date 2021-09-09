The Centre today said that 58% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine while 18% got both the shots as the total number of jabs administered in India crossed 72 crore.

One vaccine dose alone against Covid-19 is 96.6% effective in preventing deaths in India, and two shots are 97.5% effective, the Union Health Ministry has said after analysing data between April and August.

At a routine press briefing, health ministry officials said that the country is still going through the second wave of coronavirus infections and it is not over yet.

They said 35 districts in the country are still reporting a weekly Covid-19 positivity rate of over 10% while in 30 districts it is between five to 10%.

Providing data about the number of cases of coronavirus reported from different parts of the country, officials said 68.59% of the total infection reported in the country last week was from Kerala.

About the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, the government said in Sikkim, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Himachal Pradesh all people above 18 years got at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

"Eighteen per cent of India's adult population received both the doses of anti-coronavirus vaccine while 58% were administered at least one dose," an official said.

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India crossed 72 crore on Thursday.

About resuming physical classes in schools, the government officials said no scientific body or evidence suggests that vaccination of children should be a condition for reopening schools.

However, vaccination of teachers, school employees and parents is desirable.

