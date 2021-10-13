India will have a vaccine capacity of around 28 crore doses this month, reports news agency ANI quoting government sources. As many as 22 crore Covishield, six crore Covaxin and 60 lakh ZyCoV-D doses are also ready, the report added.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that the country's cumulative Covid vaccination coverage has reached the milestone of 96 crore doses.

Over 46 lakh vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm on Tuesday.

"India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has achieved 96 Crore landmark milestone (96,38,92,045) today. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) Vaccine Doses have been administered till 7 pm today," reads the release.

As per the press statement from the Ministry, the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase after the compilation of the final report by tonight.

Today, 23,51,783 people were given the first dose of the vaccine while 22,72,109 people were given the second dose.

Till date, a total of 68,90,87,900 people have been administered the first dose of the vaccine while 27,48,04,145 people have been administered the second dose.

Over 97.79 crore Covid vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs till now.

More than 8.43 crore balance and unutilised vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, it said.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, the ministry said.

More than 97.79 crore vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far through Govt of India (free of cost channel) and through direct state procurement category, the ministry said.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.

