Overall five children were given the first dose of the Covid vaccine at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh
The five kids will be given a second dose after 28 days
In a first, a 3-year-old girl in Kanpur has become the youngest volunteer to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the clinical trials of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in Uttar Pradesh.
Overall five children were given the first dose of the Covid vaccine at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur on Thursday, as per a report by Hindustan Times. One child was of a doctor, one of a bank manager, and three of businessmen.
Five medical institutions across India have so far received institutional ethics committee approvals for Covaxin’s clinical trials in children aged two years to 18 years.
These five institutions include Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna and Delhi, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), Mysuru, Pranaam Hospital, Hyderabad, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.
Covaxin, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India's ongoing Covid vaccination drive, which started on January 16 this year.
