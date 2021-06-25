In a first, a 3-year-old girl in Kanpur has become the youngest volunteer to receive the Covid-19 vaccine during the clinical trials of the Bharat Biotech's Covaxin for children in Uttar Pradesh.

Overall five children were given the first dose of the Covid vaccine at Prakhar Hospital in Kanpur on Thursday, as per a report by Hindustan Times. One child was of a doctor, one of a bank manager, and three of businessmen.

The five kids will be given a second dose after 28 days.

According to Dr JS Kushwaha, chairman of Prakhar Hospital, 15 more children would be included in the Covaxin clinical trial in the city.

Dr Kushwaha added that last week children in age groups 6-12 years and 12-18 years were also given vaccine doses as part of this trial.

India's apex body for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, DCGI had approved clinical trials for the indigenously-developed Covaxin in children on May 11.

The clinical trial was first started in AIIMS Patna. Later, AIIMS Delhi also started a similar trial.

A total of 525 children will be part of the trial in three age groups--2-6 years, 6-12 years, and 12 years-18 years, with 175 children required to be inoculated in each age group.

Five medical institutions across India have so far received institutional ethics committee approvals for Covaxin’s clinical trials in children aged two years to 18 years.

These five institutions include Prakhar Hospital, Kanpur, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna and Delhi, Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI), Mysuru, Pranaam Hospital, Hyderabad, and Meditrina Institute of Medical Sciences, Nagpur.

Covaxin, which has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), is being used on adults in India's ongoing Covid vaccination drive, which started on January 16 this year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.