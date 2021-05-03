Extending support to the states and union territories in a battle against the Covid-19 pandemic, the central government on Monday said that an additional 60 lakh vaccine doses will be received by the states/UTs in the next three days.

In an official release, the health ministry said the Centre has so far provided nearly 16.54 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses (16,54,93,410) to states and UTs free of cost. Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,79,21,537 doses, according to the data available at 8 am on Monday.

"More than 75 lakh COVID vaccine doses (75,71,873) are still available with the states/union territories to be administered. Furthermore, more than 59 lakh (59,70,670) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states/union territories within the next three days," the release said.

85,000 people in 18-44 age group got 1st vaccine dose on 1 May

The Health Ministry had earlier said 84,599 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received their first dose of coronavirus vaccine in the country on Saturday.

A total of 16,48,192 vaccine doses were given till 8 pm on Saturday, the 106th day of the inoculation drive, the ministry added.

As many as 9,89,700 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 6.58 lakh beneficiaries received the second dose, according to the provisional report.

A total of 84,599 people in the 18-44 age group have been administered the first dose. The ministry said final reports would be completed for the day by late night.

The total vaccinations across the country rose to over 15.66 crore.

The Centre on 19 April had announced a "liberalised" policy, making all above 18 years of age eligible to get vaccinated from 1 May. It has also allowed state governments and private hospitals to purchase vaccines from manufacturers. Per the revised rules, the Centre will receive 50% of the vaccines supplied; states and private hospitals will get the remaining doses.

The country had started the Covid vaccination drive on 16 January with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

