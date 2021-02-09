Covid vaccine access to all likely as significant number ready to pay: Survey

New Delhi: Contrary to the notion that covid-19 vaccines may not reach all, a new survey has found that a significant share of 42% of the respondents are willing to pay up to ₹500 for the vaccine, while another 27% are willing to pay between ₹500 and ₹1,000.

The online survey, by research and policy think tank Bureau of Research on Industry and Economic Fundamentals, and online pharmacy 1mg, was conducted during December-January across sample size of 30,392 respondents.

Also Read | India should worry about its public debt

As government may start private selling and continue to provide free vaccination, it may become more accessible to the poor.

“In this first stage of the vaccine campaign, all inoculations being managed by government, are voluntary and free of charge. Eventually, it may be open to general public at a later date, who as per various surveys, is willing to pay a nominal amount for getting vaccinated. This may allow government to continue bearing the cost while vaccinating the vulnerable age group," said Bishnu Panigrahi, Group Head, Medical Strategy and Operations, Fortis Healthcare.

Also, 84% of users are willing to take covid-19 vaccination. Respondents not willing to take the vaccine cited fears of side effects as the major reason (36%).

The survey assumes importance in the light of recent announcements made during the Union Budget 2021. The finance ministry has allocated ₹35,000 crore for the vaccine and committed to provide further funds if required. Health and well-being are two of the six crucial pillars that form foundation of the Union Budget this time.

"As per the recent budget announcements, allocation of ₹35,000 crore towards vaccine will provide funds to vaccinate the less fortunate in this country, it will also encourage more manufacturers to take up vaccine production and build India’s capacity," said Panigrahi.

The survey also said living with vulnerable family members at 28% and frequently visiting public places at 22% were the topmost reasons for showing willingness towards undergoing Covid-19 vaccination. The need to stay updated and aware of the latest information on vaccination process in India was seen as holding paramount importance among majority of the respondents at 74%.

“An efficient program of vaccination requires consumers concerns to be understood and systematically addressed. This survey brings out the primary perceptions towards vaccination as of Jan 2021, which is expected to evolve as the program progresses," said Prashant Tandon, CEO-1mg.

Billed as the “world’s largest vaccination program" India launched its nationwide covid-19 immunisation drive on 16 January. So far, the country has vaccinated over 60 lakh healthcare workers and frontline workers against coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via