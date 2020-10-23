Covid vaccine alert: India-made Covaxin cleared for Phase III trials. 5 updates

India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI's) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended granting of permission to conduct Phase III clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The panel added that the recommendation is after assessing data from Phase I & II as well as animal challenge study.

In July, Bharat Biotech had received DCGI nod to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19.

