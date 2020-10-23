Covid vaccine alert: India-made Covaxin cleared for Phase III trials. 5 updates

Covid vaccine alert: India-made Covaxin cleared for Phase III trials. 5 updates2 min read . 10:48 AM IST
Indigenously developed vaccine candidate by Zydus Cadila Ltd is also in Phase 2 of human clinical trials.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indigenously developed vaccine candidate by Zydus Cadila Ltd is also in Phase 2 of human clinical trials.
India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI's) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended granting of permission to conduct Phase III clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.
India's Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI's) Subject Expert Committee (SEC) recommended granting of permission to conduct Phase III clinical trials for Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.
The panel added that the recommendation is after assessing data from Phase I & II as well as animal challenge study.
The panel added that the recommendation is after assessing data from Phase I & II as well as animal challenge study.
In July, Bharat Biotech had received DCGI nod to conduct phase 1 and 2 clinical trials of an indigenous vaccine for COVID-19.
Covid vaccine - These are the latest updates
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.