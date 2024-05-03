Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo was removed from Covid-19 vaccination certificates due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Covishield vaccine.

"Now that questions are being raised on the vaccine (Covishield), his (PM Modi) photo has been removed," Bharti told news agency ANI.

She said that this is a matter of investigation.

"It is an old habit of the Prime Minister to take credit for any work. Now, when doubtful results of the Corona vaccine are emerging, fearing defamation, the Prime Minister's picture has been removed from the Corona vaccine certificate," Bharti told ANI.

Also Read: PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates - here's why

Earlier this week, amid reports of AstraZeneca admitting in court documents in the UK that its COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, could cause a rare side effect known as Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS), several social media users had ponited out the picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was missing from the vaccination certificates.

However, amid speculations, on May 1, The Print quoted the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare saying, "This was due to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being in place for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls."

Also Read: Thrombosis Thrombocytopenia Syndrome: Symptoms of TTS. Rare side-effect of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine explained

The report also said that in 2022, at the direction of the Election Commission of India (ECI), PM's photo was removed from vaccination certificates issued in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur, and Goa, ahead of the polls.

AstraZeneca, the pharmaceutical giant has developed the vaccine in partnership with the University of Oxford. After controversy over rare side effects, the company has reiterated its commitment to patient safety while emphasising the vaccine's overall safety profile amid concerns.

On Thursday, attacking BJP, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said that people who got the injection will vote against the party.

Also Read: 'Sympathy goes out to...': AstraZeneca reaffirms safety of Covishield, Vaxzevria vaccines amid blood clot concerns

"Think what those who have got the vaccine administered will be going through when they see their certificate. Now these people will also come out to vote against the BJP this time because it was looking for an opportunity in a disaster," PTI quoted SP chief as saying.

Meanwhile, the former scientist of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Dr Raman Gangakhedkar, has said that a very small number of people may face the risk of the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!