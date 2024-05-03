PM Modi's photo removed from Covid vaccine certificates because of Covishield safety concerns: RJD leader Misa Bharti
Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca has admitted that in 'very rare cases', its Covid-19 vaccine can cause a blood clot-related side effect.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and daughter of party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Misa Bharti, claimed on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's photo was removed from Covid-19 vaccination certificates due to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Covishield vaccine.