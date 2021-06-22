Covid vaccine availability not an issue, 22 cr doses next month: Govt official

Responding to a query on dosage interval of COVISHIELD vaccines, the chairperson said that no need is felt at the moment to change the interval. “We are collecting data under the National Vaccine Tracking System - and doing real-time evaluation regarding effectiveness of vaccines, dose interval, region-wise impact, variants; at present, no need is felt for changing dose interval of COVISHIELD. The basic principle is that our people should get the maximum benefit from every dose of the vaccine. We find that the current dosages are proving to be beneficial."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}