Covid vaccine: Bharat Biotech, Ocugen to commercialise Covaxin in Canada

"This amendment to expand our rights to commercialize Covaxin into Canada speaks of our strong relationship with Bharat Biotech and our joint dedication to bring this unique yet traditional vaccine to additional countries," Musunuri said. As the consideration for Bharat Biotechs grant of the rights to commercialise Covaxin in Canada, Ocugen will make an upfront payment and milestone payment upon first commercial sale in Canada to the Indian vaccine maker, in addition to sharing the profit from sales of the vaccine in that country.

