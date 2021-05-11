1 min read.Updated: 11 May 2021, 07:50 AM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha
At present there are two vaccines - Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin - used for vaccinating the people.
India is presently battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 Covid-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.
The country opened vaccine jabs for all above 18 years of age starting May 1. At present there are two vaccines - Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin - used for vaccinating the people.
Once you receive the first dose of shot, the government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details- like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination -vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose.
Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from CoWin portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.
How to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWin?