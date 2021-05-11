India is presently battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 Covid-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.

The country opened vaccine jabs for all above 18 years of age starting May 1. At present there are two vaccines - Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin - used for vaccinating the people.

Once you receive the first dose of shot, the government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details- like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination -vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose.

Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from CoWin portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.

How to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWin?

Visit the official website of CoWin

Click on the Sign In/Register button

Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password (OTP) received.

Once you log in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.

Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate.

How to download Covid vaccination certificate from Aarogya Setu?

Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.

Sign in using your mobile number.

Click on the CoWin tab at the top.

Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option.

Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.