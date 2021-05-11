Covid vaccine certificate: How to download from CoWin, Aarogya Setu explained

India is presently battling the unprecedented second wave of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic. After recording over four lakh fresh cases for four consecutive days, the country witnessed a single-day rise of 3,66,161 Covid-19 cases on Monday, which pushed its tally to 2,26,62,575, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am on Monday.
The country opened vaccine jabs for all above 18 years of age starting May 1. At present there are two vaccines - Covishield, developed by the Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin - used for vaccinating the people.
Once you receive the first dose of shot, the government issues a vaccination certificate which carries all the basic details- like name, age, gender, and also all the details of vaccination -vaccine name, date of receiving the first dose.
Covid-19 vaccination certificate can be downloaded both from CoWin portal as well as from the Aarogya Setu app.
How to download Covid vaccination certificate from CoWin?
- Visit the official website of CoWin
- Click on the Sign In/Register button
- Sign in using your registered mobile number and then enter the one-time password (OTP) received.
- Once you log in, there will be a Certificate tab under your name.
- Click on the download button to get the soft copy of your vaccination certificate.
How to download Covid vaccination certificate from Aarogya Setu?
- Open the Aarogya Setu app on your phone.
- Sign in using your mobile number.
- Click on the CoWin tab at the top.
- Enter your 13-digit beneficiary reference ID after clicking on the Vaccination Certificate option.
- Click on the download button to get your vaccination certificate