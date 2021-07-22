The cumulative coronavirus vaccine doses administered in India has surpassed 42 crore, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday said. Over 48.86 lakh (48,86,103) vaccine shots have been administered today, as per the 7 pm provisional report.

The government has said that around 23,62,689 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered as first shot and 2,14,281 doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years on Thursday.

Cumulatively, 13,29,60,281 people in the age group 18-44 years across all states and union territories have received their first dose and 55,40,162 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the coronavirus vaccination campaign.

Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 crore cumulative doses of coronavirus vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.

States such as Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that India has been in touch with the various countries regarding the possibility of import of vaccines to supplement domestic production.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi has been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians.

"Our vaccination programme has been continuing at a rapid pace. To supplement production, we have been in touch with the various partners regarding the possibility of import of vaccines We believe this easing will be an important step towards economic recovery post-COVID," Bagchi said.

"We have been taking up with foreign countries the need to ease travel restrictions of Indians," he added.

