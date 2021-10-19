The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99 crore (99,08,97,514) on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

Over 37 lakh (37,92,737) Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered till 7 pm, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night, the ministry's statement read.

The nationwide vaccination campaign was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of coronavirus vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The Centre then decided to expand its coronavirus vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

According to a study, India's R-value, which reflects how rapidly the coronavirus pandemic is spreading, has remained below 1 since September, suggesting that the infection rate is declining.

The Reproduction number or R refers to how many people an infected person infects on an average. In other words, it tells how 'efficiently' a virus is spreading. An R-value smaller than 1 means the disease is spreading slowly.

Conversely, if R is greater than 1, the number of infected people is increasing in each round - technically, this is what is called the epidemic phase.

The bigger the number than 1, the faster the rate of spreading of the disease in the population.

According to figures calculated by researchers of the Chennai-based Institute of Mathematical Sciences, the R-value of top 10 states with most number of active cases was below 1 till October 18. However, some of the cities continue to show a rising number of active cases.

