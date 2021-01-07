Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan with meet the health ministers of states and Union Territories on Thursday ahead of the dry run that is scheduled to take place on 8 January. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 12.30 pm today.

Harsh Vardhan will guide the state health ministers on conducting the dry run, the ministry has said earlier.

The country is all set to conduct the second dry run tomorrow, days after conducting the first dry run of coronavirus vaccinations on 2 January.

The first dummy drive checked the best way to vaccinate people against the killer virus and plug loopholes in logistics and training.

Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), has said tomorrow's day-long dry run drive would look at the feasibility of all types of session sites. The operational feasibility of CoWIN application in a field environment will also be tested.

The design of the waiting room, coronavirus vaccination room and observation room; the entry points; availability of space and time taken to cover the scheduled beneficiaries will also be checked.

Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management and reporting on Co-WIN software.

Dry run to be held in all districts except for UP & Haryana

The exercise will be conducted in all districts in the country, except for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Coronavirus vaccine dry run has already been conducted in all districts in UP on 5 January and Haryana is conducting it in all its districts today.

Meanwhile, the Central Government has announced that the inoculation drive will begin by 13 or 14 January from the day when the Drug Controller General of India granted emergency use approval to Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

The Centre has been preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the last several months, Harsh Vardhan had said earlier.

On Thursday, India recorded 20,346 new Covid-19 cases while the death toll touched 1,50,336. The country also reported 1,00,16,859 total recoveries, and 2,28,083 active cases out of 1,03,74,932 total infections.

On the other hand, the total number of cases infected with the UK strain of Covid-19 now stands at 73 after 15 more tested positive for the new variant.





