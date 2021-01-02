Covid vaccine dry run held in all states across India: 10 points

1) Harsh Vardhan has said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be free across the country. Assuring about the vaccine's efficacy and safety, the Health Minister urged people to not pay heed to the misconceptions and anti-vaccine rumours. "I have ample personal experience from the Polio Eradication campaign of 1994 about how the people of the country placed their trust in the science of the vaccine rather than the falsehoods and canards being spread by some rumour-mongers," Vardhan said.