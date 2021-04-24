Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has asked states and UTs to consider setting up field hospitals with help from government research agencies or the private sector as vaccination s will be opened to all above 18 from 1 May.

States can take help from agencies like the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and similar agencies in the private sector to build field hospitals, the government said.

The Centre today released a strategy guide to take India's Phase 3 vaccination drive forward.

Along with Rajesh Bhushan, Dr RS Sharma, chairman of the empowered group on technology and data management on Covid-19, also chaired a high-level meeting to guide the States/UTs on effective implementation of the New Vaccination Strategy (Phase-3).

Dr Sharma noted that the CoWIN platform has now stabilised and is working at scale flawlessly. It is equipped to handle the complexities of the new phase of vaccination starting from 1st May.

He highlighted the importance of uploading correct and timely data by states and UTs as any incorrect data would compromise the integrity of the entire system.

With regards to the Phase III Vaccination strategy from 1 May, the states were specifically advised to:

Register additional private COVID Vaccination Centres (CVCs) in mission mode by engaging with private hospitals, hospitals of industrial establishments, Industry Associations, etc., coordinating with designated appropriate authority, mechanism for applications/requests and their processing and monitoring of pendency of registration.

Monitor the number of hospitals that have procured vaccines and have declared stocks and prices on COWIN.

Schedule vaccination for the eligible population for providing adequate visibility of vaccination slots on COWIN.

Prioritize decision regarding direct procurement of vaccines by state/UT government.

Publicize about facility of ‘only online registration’ for age groups 18-45 years.

Train CVC staff about vaccination, AEFI reporting and management, use of COWIN – training schedule and reconciliation of vaccine stocks have been already provided to private CVCs.

Coordinate with law-and-order authorities for effective crowd management at CVCs.

Regarding infrastructure augmentation for effective clinical treatment of the hospitalized Covid-19 patients, states were advised to review their existing hospital and other Covid treatment infrastructure in view of the daily new case, daily fatality and those that would require hospitalization.

To prepare and implement a Comprehensive Plan for Augmentation, the states were advised to:

Identify additional dedicated Covid-19 hospitals and prepare field hospital facilities either through DRDO, CSIR or similar agencies in the public and private sector.

Ensure adequacy in terms of oxygen-supported beds, ICU beds and oxygen supplies. Setting up centralized call center-based services for allocation of beds.

Deploy of requisite Human Resources with proper Training & mentoring of doctors and nurses for management of patients and Strengthening ambulance services.

Establish sufficient referral linkages for districts with deficit infrastructure through the deployment of additional ambulances.

Set up centralized call center-based services for allocation of beds.

The States were also advised to:

Maintain a real-time record for available beds and make is easily accessible to the general public

Create guidelines and enable states to take over private health facilities to provide COVID-19 care

Expand designated COVID-19 care facilities for isolation of asymptomatic and mild symptomatic patients so that all those who either cannot isolate at home and/or are willing for institutional isolation, have access to the requisite space and care

Provide tele-medicine facilities for patients who are isolated at home

Ensure adequate availability of oxygen, ventilators and intensive care under trained doctors, as well as access to steroids and other drugs as appropriate

Step-up creation of in-hospital oxygen plants in large hospitals

Pay fair and regular remuneration to ASHAs and other frontline workers who are being engaged for COVID-19

