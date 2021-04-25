As the Centre, earlier this week, announced its decision to open vaccination for all above the age of 18 from next month, the health ministry on Sunday issued a set of guidelines for the state for the systematic implementation of phase III of the COVID vaccination drive.

Addressing a letter to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries, Health of all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday stated, in view of expansion of the cohort of eligible beneficiaries with inclusion of citizens aged between 18 and 44 years, for vaccination at private sector vaccination centre, the state/UT governments have to make necessary preparations, well in advance, to ensure that the eligible citizens are able to access the vaccination services seamlessly and conveniently.

"Since the cohort of eligible beneficiaries has been significantly enhanced, suitable arrangements must be made to avoid overcrowding and consequent law and order situation at the vaccination centres," the letter said.

In this context the following guidelines have been provided to the states:

Registration of COVID vaccination centres:

"It will continue to be mandatory for all government and private vaccination centres to register on the CoWIN system, regardless of the source of the vaccine doses. It shall also be mandatory for all CVCs record all vaccination, issue digital vaccination certificates and report all AEFIs on the CoWIN system," it said

The eligibility conditions for any health facility for registration as a CVC also remains unchanged.

This means, the facility must have sufficient cold chain equipment and capacity, sufficient room for waiting area and observation post vaccination, sufficient number of vaccinators, ability to manage AEFI.

Registration of industrial establishment CVCs

"Whenever an industrial establishment has a hospital that is eligible for registration as a CVC ... such industrial establishment can be registered on CoWIN as industrial establishment CVC," it also said.

Industrial establishment without such suitable hospital can be registered as an Industrial workplace CVC.

"Henceforth, it will not be necessary for the state/UT government to send any proposals to the Ministry for approval of new private CVCs... The state/UT government may designate appropriate authority at district level that will ensure that only facilities eligible ... are registered on CoWIN as CVCs," the letter said.

There is no need for registered CVCs to re-register on CoWIN system.

Procurement of vaccine doses and declaration of stocks and prices:

Private hospitals and industrial establishment, willing to provide vaccination services, may procure vaccine doses from the manufactures, through their hospitals, exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked other than the Government of India channel.

Each CVC must declare on the CoWIN system, the vaccine types, the stock and the prices decided.

"The vaccine type and their prices will be displayed in the 'Appointments' module in the CoWIN so that the citizens can make an informed choice... All vaccination slots at private CVCs will continued to be offered only for online appointments from CoWIN and Arogya Setu," the letter added.

Onsite registration will be allowed only if any doses are left in last opened vials so as to minimise wastage.





