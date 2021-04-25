Addressing a letter to all additional chief secretaries/principal secretaries, Health of all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Sunday stated, in view of expansion of the cohort of eligible beneficiaries with inclusion of citizens aged between 18 and 44 years, for vaccination at private sector vaccination centre, the state/UT governments have to make necessary preparations, well in advance, to ensure that the eligible citizens are able to access the vaccination services seamlessly and conveniently.

