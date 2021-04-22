The Central Government has said that it is opening the process of vaccine registration for everyone above 18 years of age from 28 April onwards. Those above 18 can get vaccinated from 1 May in the third phase of inoculation.

All Indian adults eligible can register on the government's Co-WIN portal, cowin.gov.in, or the Aarogya Setu app to get their coronavirus vaccine.

So far, only those over 45 and frontline workers were being vaccinated against Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, MyGovIndia has said that phase 3 will begin on 1 May, and registrations for vaccination will begin soon through the CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app. There is no app for the CoWIN site, and registrations can only be done through the website.

The inoculation process and documents to be submitted to get the jab remains the same.

Here's how to register for Covid vaccine online?

Users need to register for the Covid-19 vaccine online before heading to the hospitals and getting their first dose.

Once the registration process for phase 3 begins, users can head to the CoWIN portal and Aargya Setu app to register for the Covid-19 vaccine. To register, check the steps mentioned here.

Register through CoWIN portal

On the CoWIN website, click on Register/Sign in Yourself

Put your mobile number, select Get OTP. An OTP should arrive on your cell. Type the digits on the site, and click on Verify.

On the Register for Vaccination page, put all the details, including photo ID proof, name, gender, and year of birth. Click on Register.

Once registered, you will get the option to schedule an appointment, Click on Schedule next to the name of the person registered.

Enter your pin code and hit Search. The centres in the pin code will show up, select the date and time and click on Confirm.

You can add up to four members through one login. It is easy to reschedule your appointment; the process is similar to how you schedule it.

Register through Aarogya Setu app

Open the Aarogya Setu app, then click on CoWIN tab on the home screen

Select Vaccination Registration, then enter phone number, then enter OTP

Click on Verify, you will be directed to the Registration of Vaccination page

Follow the same steps as mentioned in the 'Process for registration through CoWIN portal' guide.

Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim and Assam have so far announced that they will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all adults above 18. Other states such as Rajasthan have urged the Centre to provide free vaccines for all.

The vaccination drive currently offers two Covid vaccines – Covaxin that has been developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and Covishield that has been developed by the Oxford-AstraZeneca and is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII).

A third vaccine Sputnik V – developed in Russia and to be imported and sold in India by Dr Reddy's Laboratories – has also been approved by the Indian drug regulator.

Serum lists price for vaccine

The Serum Institute's Covid-19 vaccine Covishield will be sold at ₹400 a shot to state governments and ₹600 to private hospitals.

The Pune-based company will sell Covishield doses to Centre at ₹400 per dose once the current purchase order ends.

Earlier, the Centre used to get it at ₹150 each, making it the cheapest available option if one gets a shot from a government hospital.

Currently, India is battling a ferocious second wave of Covid-19. On Thursday, the country reported a record-breaking 3,14,835 new cases, taking the total number of infections to 1,59,30,965 since the pandemic broke out last year. For the first time, 2,104 deaths were recorded in the country.

