"Citizens below the age of 45 years shall also be eligible to receive vaccination from a government CVC in a state/UT where that state and UT decides to lower the minimum cut off age for eligibility of beneficiaries to less than 45 years, for covering such additional eligible beneficiaries from the vaccine stocks directly procured by the respective state/UT government from vaccine manufacturers," the letter highlighted.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}