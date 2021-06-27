AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria on Sunday spoke about the benefits of Covid vaccination for children. Dr Guleria noted that if the Covid vaccines become available for children then it would be a milestone achievement. He added that Covid-19 vaccines for children would pave the way for the reopening of schools and the resumption of outdoor activities for them.

Underscoring that there has been a major loss in studies in the last one-and-half years on account of the Covid pandemic, the AIIMS chief said, "Schools have to be reopened and vaccination can play an important role in that."

The AIIMS chief said the data of phase two and three trials of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on 2 to 18 years age group is expected by September. The vaccine can be available for children in India around that time following approval from the drug regulator, he said.

Additionally, if the Pfizer vaccine also receives approval from the Centre then it could also become an option for children, Dr Guleria said.

"If the Pfizer vaccine gets approval before that, then it can also be an option for children," the AIIMS chief said.

Yesterday, a senior government official also revealed that pharma firm Zydus Cadila is also likely to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, which it claims can be given to both adults and children.

Though children mostly have mild infections of Covid-19 and some even are asymptomatic, they can be carriers of the infection, Dr Guleria warned.

Moreover, the Centre has also cautioned that even though coronavirus has not impacted children greatly till now, that can increase if there is a change in the behaviour of the virus or epidemiology dynamics. It said that preparations are being made to deal with any such situation. For instance, a national expert group has been formed to review Covid-19 infections among children.

Recently, NITI Aayog member (Health) Dr V K Paul also said, "Child cohort is not a small one. My rough guess is that if it is between 12 to 18 years, this itself is about 13 to 14 crore population for which we will need about 25-26 crore doses".

(With PTI inputs)

