Covid vaccine: Govt says Bharat Biotech to supply 16.5 lakh doses free of cost

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday clarified that Bharat Biotech is supplying 16.5 lakh doses of its COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' free of cost to the government ahead of the mega vaccination drive in India, which is slated to begin from 16 January.

"BBIL will provide 16.50 lakh doses of Covaxin free of cost to the Central govt as a special gesture," said Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

The clarification comes after reports of Covaxin, the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech was reportedly said to be sold at ₹295 per dose yesterday.

Bharat Biotech is charging the government only for 38.5 lakh doses at ₹295/dose, the health ministry further said.

"Considering that the total procurement is of 55 lakh doses, the price comes down to ₹206 per dose," it added.

The health ministry in a press briefing also informed that 100% doses of Covid-19 vaccines are to be received by 14 January. "This means 110 lakh doses from SII and 55 lakh doses from Bharat Biotech," it said.

"The Government of India agreed to procure 110 lakh Covishield vaccine doses from Serum Institute of India (SII) at ₹200/dose. 55 lakh doses of Covaxin to be procured from Bharat Biotech(BBIL), of which 38.5 lakh doses priced at ₹295/dose (excluding taxes)," clarified Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan.

Over 1.1 crore doses of Covishield vaccine are being procured from Serum Institute of India at a cost of ₹200 per dose, excluding taxes, the ministry said.

India's drugs regulator has approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The vaccine programme in the country has started and the airports cargo division is gearing up to meet the demands as the city is the vaccine hub of the world, the official added.

"The inoculation effect takes 14 days to develop after the administration of the two dosages. Hence it is imperative to maintain COVID appropriate behaviour," Bhushan added.

Covaxin is being indigenously developed byBharatBiotechin collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

The indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in BharatBiotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility, the firm had earlier said.

Meanwhile, Serum Institute began to dispatch its locally produced Oxford Covid-19 vaccine 'Covishield' across the country in the wee hours of Tuesday.

The first consignment containing vials of the Covishield vaccine was dispatched from the Serum Institute of India in Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, four days ahead of the launch of the nationwide vaccination drive.

A SpiceJet aircraft carrying the vaccines landed at the Delhi airport around 10 am.

Amid tight security, three trucks carrying the very first consignment of the Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid vaccine left for Pune airport to be flown to 13 locations across the country today.

India has recently approved two COVID-19 vaccines -- Oxford's Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India (SII) in the country, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- for restricted emergency use.

















