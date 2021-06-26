Covid vaccine: Govt to deliver over 19 lakh doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.
The Centre has successfully administered 1,40,81,556 second doses of Covid vaccines to 45-59 age group, so far. Whereas 2,29,35,996 people above 60 years of age have received the second dose as of June 26 in the country.
India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44.
