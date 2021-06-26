Covid vaccine: Govt to deliver over 19 lakh doses to states, UTs in next 3 days

The Centre on Saturday said it will be providing more than 19 lakh doses of Covid vaccine to states and union territories (UTs) in the next three days.

So far, 1,45,21,067 (1.4 crore) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered, the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It said that the Centre has provided 31,17,01,800 vaccine doses to states and UTs so far, through the Government of India (free of cost channel) and the direct state procurement category.

Of 31,17,01,800 Covid doses, 29.71 crore doses have been consumed.

Yesterday, India's cumulative vaccination coverage has exceeded 31 crore. A total of 31,50,45,926vaccine doses have been administered through 42,00,839 sessions, the health ministry said.

India started the world's largest vaccination drive on January 16 this year in a phased manner with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated first.

As per the Centre's data, 71,75,222 second doses of Covid vaccines have been administered to HCWs to date.

The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2. As many as 93,02,922 FLWs have received the second Covid doses.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for those over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The Centre has successfully administered 1,40,81,556 second doses of Covid vaccines to 45-59 age group, so far. Whereas 2,29,35,996 people above 60 years of age have received the second dose as of June 26 in the country.

India launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 from April 1. Phase 3 of the vaccination drive was started on May 1 for the beneficiaries belonging to the age group 18-44.

