Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is attending a meeting held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with chief ministers of all states, on Monday said that coronavirus vaccines will be provided to the healthcare, frontline workers and the Central Government will bear the cost of it.

The Union Home Minister said that the two vaccines -- AstraZeneca's Covishield, made by local partner the Serum Institute of India, and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin -- approved by the government will boost the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Two vaccines will enable us in our fight to tackle Covid 19. We all need to work together to ensure the vaccine programme a success," Shah said.

Shah's comments come ahead of the first phase of the coronavirus vaccination drive, which is expected to start by 16 January with health care workers, frontline workers and the elderly who are estimated to be around 3 crores, followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities numbering around 27 crores.

PM Modi on Covid vaccination drive

While interacting with CMs of all states ahead of the mega Covid-19 vaccination drive, PM Modi on Monday said that the health workers - govt as well as private - will be vaccinated first of all.

Sanitation workers, other frontline workers, defence forces, Police and other paramilitary forces will also be vaccinated in the first phase, PM Modi said.

Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the 2nd phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated, as per the PM.

PM Modi also said that the government aims to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months

If you look at the number of health and frontline workers across all states, it stands at around 3 crores. It has been decided that state govts will not have to bear the expenses of vaccination of these 3 crore people in the first phase. Govt of India will bear these expenses: PM Modi

