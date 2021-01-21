Covid vaccine hesitancy: Harsh Vardhan reiterates 'vaccine safe and effective'2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 01:09 PM IST
- Harsh Vardhan said that the vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19
- He urged people not to pay heed to rumours
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan today clarified on the misconception related to the Covid-19 vaccines in India. He asserted on the safety and efficacy of the two coronavirus vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - used to fight the battle against the disease.
"The message is clear that the vaccine is completely safe and effective. The said adverse events or side effects surfacing are common & it can be seen after any vaccination," said Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan.
He said that the vaccination will be the last nail in the coffin of Covid-19. He also said the misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons has led to vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people. "It is unfortunate that some people are spreading misinformation about the vaccination for political reasons. This has developed vaccine hesitancy in a small group of people," the health minister said.
He further added that "government does not want people who are hesitant to take the vaccine to suffer any disadvantage. Everyone should get equal protection just like our doctors."
On Wednesday, taking to Twitter, he clarified that no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or a session is wasted in case of absenteeism and the jabs are allotted to another beneficiary.
Responding to Congress leader P Chidambaram's tweet that there is no point in wasting opened vials with unused doses, Vardhan said no vial of COVID-19 vaccine or session is wasted.
"Appreciate your concern P Chidambaram-ji. MoHFW has already taken steps to address the issue. We are ensuring that no vial or session is wasted and in case of absenteeism, vaccines are being allotted to another beneficiary," the Union health minister tweeted.
He also responded to a tweet that questioned the safety of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
"Clearly as naive and presumptuous as boorish! It's obvious, government advisory shared on social media is made available at ground level first. It is evident your propensity for unfruitful discourse has no bounds, no point in expecting you to focus your energy on anything constructive," Vardhan wrote
