Covid vaccine import: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States (US) from May 24-28. He will first meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres and then hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The External Affairs Minister will be visiting the United States from 24-28 May 2021. In New York, he is expected to meet UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. In Washington DC, External Affairs Minister will hold discussions with his counterpart Secretary of State Antony Blinken," the MEA said in a statement.

The foreign minister will also be meeting Cabinet members and Senior Officials of the Administration dealing with the bilateral relationship. "External Affairs Minister will have two interactions with business forums on economic and COVID-related cooperation between India and the US," the MEA said in a statement.

News agency ANI today reported that New Delhi is engaged in talks with various US firms involved in vaccines production and is looking forward to procuring and subsequently producing these vaccines in India. "The issue of vaccine procurement is expected to be a key agenda item during Jaishankar's interaction with US leadership and other stakeholders," ANI said.

So far, India has approved three vaccines - Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, Covishield of Serum Institute and Sputnik V. However, supply by these firms are far less that the demand spurred by the second wave of Covid.

India is facing huge shortage of vaccine in the country and states are putting pressure on the central government to look for foreign options to vaccinate its large population.

The US has a huge stockpile 60 million Astra Zeneca vaccine and also Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Last week, US President Joe Biden announced that his country will provide 80 million vaccines from its stockpile to countries in need.

