The transportation of coronavirus vaccines might begin today or tomorrow, news agency ANI quoted government sources as saying.

The report also said that the Central Government has allowed passenger aircraft to transport the Covid-19 vaccines. Pune will be the central hub from where the vaccine distribution will take place.

As many as 41 destinations across India have been finalised for the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines.

The national capital and Karnal will be made mini hubs for delivery of coronavirus vaccines in northern India. For the eastern region, Kolkata will be the hub and will also be a nodal point for the northeast.

Meanwhile, Chennai and Hyderabad will be the designated points for Southern India.

The development comes ahead of the Covid-19 vaccine dry run in all states across the country on 8 January.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday met the health ministers of states and Union Territories to guide them on conducting the dry run.

During the meeting, Harsh Vardhan said that coronavirus vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- are on the verge of being available in the country. "Our efforts are to ensure seamless last-mile delivery of the vaccine," he added.

He also said that some priority groups have been decided for the Covid vaccination as advised by the experts' group formed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Nationwide Covid vaccine dry run tomorrow

India is all set to conduct the second dry run tomorrow, days after conducting the first dry run of coronavirus vaccinations on 2 January.

Around 1.7 lakh vaccinators and 3 lakh vaccination team members have been trained on the process to be followed at the vaccination sites which include beneficiary verification, vaccination, cold chain and logistics management, bio-medical waste management, AEFI management and reporting on Co-WIN software.

The dummy drive will be conducted in all districts in the country, except for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. Coronavirus vaccine dry run has already been conducted in all districts in UP on 5 January and Haryana is conducting it in all its districts today.

The dry run will be held in 33 states and Union Territories tomorrow, Harsh Vardhan said. "Feedback on the dry run of Covid vaccine in four states was reviewed. We have made improvements based on the feedback. Tomorrow dry run will be done in 33 states and Union Territories," he added.

The Centre has been preparing for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout for the last several months, Harsh Vardhan had said earlier.

