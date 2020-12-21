OPEN APP
Who will get the first Covid vaccine in India? Health Minister says 'have prioritised 30 cr people'
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan chairing the 22nd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on COVID-19.
Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, Dr Harsh Vardhan chairing the 22nd meeting of the High-level Group of Ministers on COVID-19.

Who will get the first Covid vaccine in India? Health Minister says 'have prioritised 30 cr people'

21 Dec 2020

  • On voluntary Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Minister said that the government's effort is that everyone on the priority list takes the vaccine
  • 'But if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them,' Dr Harsh Vardhan said

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday said that the Centre has prioritised 30 crore people for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, "After consultation with experts, we've prioritised 30 crore people for COVID vaccine. It includes health workers, frontline workers like police, military & sanitation staff, people above 50 yrs & those who are below 50 yrs but are suffering from certain diseases".

On voluntary Covid-19 vaccination, the Health Minister said that the government's effort is that everyone on the priority list takes the vaccine. "We will address the issue of vaccine hesitancy. But if anyone decides not to take it, we can't force them," Dr Harsh Vardhan said.

Meanwhile, Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that people of India could get a Covid-19 vaccine shot in January.

"Our first priority has been the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. We don't want to compromise on that. I personally feel, maybe in any week of January, we can be in a position to give the first Covid vaccine shot to people of India," Vardhan was quoted as saying.

India to start voluntary Covid vaccination

The Central Government had earlier said that it could soon start voluntary inoculation against the Covis-19 as it considers emergency use authorisation for three vaccine candidates including those from AstraZeneca and Pfizer.

Hyderabad-based firm Bharat Biotech has also applied for emergency approval.

"The government of India is geared to launch a vaccine for COVID-19 soon," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said in a public advisory.

"Vaccination for COVID-19 is voluntary. However, it is advisable to receive the complete schedule of COVID-19 vaccine."

It also added that even those who have been infected by the killer virus should be vaccinated.

Meanwhile, India on Sunday, recorded 26,624 fresh coronavirus cases, 29,690 recoveries, and 341 deaths.

