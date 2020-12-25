OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Covid vaccine in India: VP Naidu, Bharat Biotech Chairman discuss Covaxin status
Only one participant of Covaxin phase 1 trial showed serious side-effects. (MINT_PRINT)

Covid vaccine in India: VP Naidu, Bharat Biotech Chairman discuss Covaxin status

1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2020, 04:15 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The discussion revolved around the status of the indigenous vaccine and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's Chairman and Managing Director Dr Krishna Ella and Joint Managing Director Suchitra Ella discussed the Indian vaccine against Covid-19, Covaxin, with Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday.

The discussion revolved around the status of the indigenous vaccine and the plans to make it available in India and the rest of the world, an official statement said.

Covaxin is being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

This indigenous, inactivated vaccine is developed and manufactured in Bharat Biotech's BSL-3 (Bio-Safety Level 3) bio-containment facility in Hyderabad.

During today's interaction, VP Naidu stressed the importance of public-private partnership in coming out with indigenous world-class products and lauded the collaboration between the ICMR and Bharat Biotech.

Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad to review coronavirus vaccine development work. Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is undergoing phase-3 trials.

It was followed by a visit of 60 foreign heads from several nations to the Bharat Biotech facility at Genome Valley in Hyderabad.

The indigenous vaccine, which is being developed by Bharat Biotech and ICMR, had earlier received the approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for initiating the third phase trial.

