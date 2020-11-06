Covid vaccine: India looking to work with other nations for supply & research

NEW DELHI: With many parts of the world seeing a fresh uptick in the number of covid-19 cases, India on Friday said it was looking forward to research collaboration in vaccine development and could also explore joint production of vaccines in some countries.

Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who briefed a group of diplomats based in New Delhi on India’s vaccine development programme said that the country was “on track" to make and try vaccines. India will use its vaccine production capacity to help the world in fighting the ccovid-19 crisis and New Delhi was ready to help countries enhance their cold chain and storage capacities for delivery of vaccines, Shringla said.

‘We are exploring the possibility of conducting phase III trials in a few of our partner countries. We are also looking forward to research collaboration in the field of vaccine development. Based on willingness, we may also go for joint production of vaccines in some countries. We have already conducted online training sessions for nearly 90 participants from 8 neighbouring countries to develop capacity in clinical trials and clinical practices. Based on demand, we can conduct more such training courses," Shringla said.

The foreign secretary said several countries had approached India for vaccine supplies.

“I reiterate our Prime Minister’s commitment that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis. India will also help interested countries in enhancing their cold chain and storage capacities for the delivery of vaccines," he said.

“To give a flavour of India’s robust and resilient progress in vaccine development and in the trial process, we have planned to take a delegation of resident Ambassadors for a tour of our vaccine and diagnostic facilities in Pune. Detailed programme and the logistical arrangements of the same will be shared with you shortly," he added.

India’s move comes as several leading vaccine candidates are already in final-stage testing across the world for covid-19. An experimental vaccine developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca is among the most advanced ones, and Britain expects to roll it out in late December or early 2021. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, originally developed by the Oxford University, is undergoing trials in India in partnership with Serum Institute of India. AstraZeneca has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world, including with the Serum Institute of India. Other late-stage vaccines are developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, and Johnson & Johnson.

Earlier this week, a Reuters report quoting a senior Indian government official said India’s own Bharat Biotech, a private company that is developing COVAXIN with the government-run Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), could make available its vaccine by February.

In the early days of the outbreak, India had shipped consignments of paracetamol and hydroxycholoroquine that was deemed helpful in treating covid-19 infections to more than 150 countries in the world – burnishing its credentials as the “pharmacy of the world." India has previously established its credentials as a major manufacturer of drugs especially generic drugs to combat HIV-AIDS.

India’s strategic rival China is also developing its own vaccines to combat covid-19 which first surfaced in China late last year.

“Though China has not yet exported covid-19 vaccine candidates for non-clinical trials use, all stakeholders in the supply chain, from vaccine producers to relevant departments and logistics providers have been fully prepared for global transportation to meet unprecedented challenges. International organizations promoting equal vaccine distribution around the world have also shown support to cope with potential threats," a Global Times article said on Monday.

“China has promised to give the priority access to a vaccine to a list of countries, mostly in Southeast Asia, Africa and Latin America. Many countries may have to rely on China for global transportation of the covid-19 vaccine, considering its advanced equipment and more developed logistics system. China's three leading coronavirus vaccine providers - Sinopharm, CanSino, and Sinovac - are working out detailed plans for international procurement and transportation with relevant authorities," the article said.

In his remarks, Shringla also spoke about India’s own fight with covid-19. In India, the daily case load had been reduced to below 50,000 from around a 100,000 few weeks ago, he said adding that in the past few months, India had added “enormous production capacity in PPEs, testing kits, medicines, etc. that we are also sharing with others."

“Due to increase in testing numbers, contact tracing, effective isolation protocol, efficient use of hospital beds, increased availability of medical equipment, testing kits and sustained public awareness campaign, India’s recovery rate is now 91.96 % (as on 3 November 2020) and case fatality rate has dropped to 1.49 %. With progressively falling positivity rate, testing has worked as an effective tool to limit the spread of infection," he said.

India has so far registered more than eight million cases of covid-19 with about 125,000 deaths so far.

