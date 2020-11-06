Covid vaccine: India looking to work with other nations for supply & research

India’s move comes as several leading vaccine candidates are already in final-stage testing across the world for covid-19. An experimental vaccine developed by Britain’s AstraZeneca is among the most advanced ones, and Britain expects to roll it out in late December or early 2021. AstraZeneca’s vaccine, originally developed by the Oxford University, is undergoing trials in India in partnership with Serum Institute of India. AstraZeneca has signed several supply and manufacturing deals with companies and governments around the world, including with the Serum Institute of India. Other late-stage vaccines are developed by Moderna Inc, Pfizer Inc with partner BioNTech SE, and Johnson & Johnson.