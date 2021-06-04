India's daily new COVD-19 cases reported a decline on Friday as the country recorded 1,790 less cases as compared to Thursday. Down from yesterday's 1,34,154 cases, India today reported 1,32,364 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the country's infection tally to 2,84,41,986, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.India's active caseload further declined to 16,35,993 as active cases decreased by 77,420 in the last 24 hours. The active cases in the country have been less than 2 lakhs since eight successive days.